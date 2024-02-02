The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has revealed a comprehensive four-step road map for the urban transformation of Istanbul, emphasizing the urgency of preparing the city for potential disasters, particularly earthquakes.

In an exclusive interview with SETA General Coordinator Burhanettin Duran for the February issue of Kriter magazine, Özhaseki outlined the significant steps to address the risks facing one and a half million independent units in Istanbul.

Highlighting the ongoing reconstruction and zoning efforts in earthquake-prone areas, Özhaseki stated, "We are trying to prepare Istanbul for disasters through urban transformation." He noted that 800,000 independent sections in Istanbul had already been transformed since 2012, with an additional 170,941 currently in progress. Urgent attention is directed at the 600,000 residences requiring immediate transformation.

The minister stressed the need for expeditious action, saying, "We have no time to waste for Istanbul." The four-step road map he outlined is as follows:

1. Remove Obstacles to Transformation: The ministry aims to facilitate the transformation process by addressing legal impediments through new legislation, ensuring the city is ready for various disasters, particularly earthquakes.

2. Accelerate Transformation in Reserve Areas: The plan involves constructing 400,000 houses in designated reserve areas within the city to hasten the urban transformation process.

3. "Half of Them is on Us" Campaign: This initiative aims to transform 350,000 houses, with the campaign involving collaborative efforts between the ministry, the municipality and citizens.

4. Build 100,000 Social Housing Units: The final step focuses on constructing 100,000 social housing units in Istanbul, contributing to the comprehensive renewal of areas requiring urgent transformation.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki is seen discussing the urban transformation plans on site, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 02, 2024. (Courtesy of Kriter magazine)

Özhaseki emphasized the collaborative nature of these efforts, involving the ministry, the municipality, and most crucially, the citizens. He noted that the success of campaigns and projects reflects the harmonious cooperation between stakeholders. The ambitious road map underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and resilience of Istanbul in the face of potential disasters.

Addressing the "Half is on Us" campaign, the minister stated: "Under the framework of our 'Transformation of the Century Istanbul Project' and the 'Urban Transformation Half is on Us' campaign, we've initiated the first contracts with 500 people across 100 buildings. This campaign, aiming to transform 350,000 houses, kickstarted with all stages, including signature, demolition and construction. The ministry is committed to providing substantial support totaling TL 1.5 million ($49,254), comprising a TL 700,000 grant, a TL 700,000 loan, and TL 100,000 of evacuation support, with a repayment period of 10 years. We've received applications for 1.2 million independent sections in 106,225 buildings through our 'Half of It is on Us Campaign.'"

Additionally, Minister Özhaseki shared updates on developments in the earthquake region on the anniversary of Feb. 6: "There are 2,376,167 buildings in the earthquake region, containing 6.6 million independent sections. Despite minor changes due to objections, we've identified 680,000 residences, 170,000 shops, warehouses and other independent sections severely damaged and rendered unusable, with a resulting cost of $110 billion. We are committed to safely rebuilding every home and workplace damaged in the disaster area, making our cities more beautiful and safer than before. We're actively working on constructing 207,000 independent sections in reserve areas and 50,000 village houses, utilizing steel frames and stone wool with advanced construction technology."

The final stage of houses under construction by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI) in Kahramanmaraş after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2024. (Courtesy of Kriter magazine)

Minister Özhaseki highlighted the flagship Zero Waste Project and emphasized that the fight against climate change is a collective responsibility beyond politics. Concluding his remarks, he stated: "Together, we will fortify our country against potential disasters and the adverse impacts of climate change. Our shared goal is to create secure, identity-driven living spaces with a smart city concept, employing horizontal architecture and embracing zero waste principles, befitting the 'Century of Türkiye.'"