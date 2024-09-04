Eastern Anatolia, covering one-fifth of Türkiye's land area, is not only the largest but also the least densely populated region in the country. This vast terrain, which has hosted numerous civilizations, including the Urartians, is dotted with ancient settlements that provide a window into the region's storied past. The following ancient cities in eastern Anatolia are must-see sites for history enthusiasts.

Altıntepe, Erzincan

Located in Erzincan’s Üzümlü district in eastern Türkiye, Altıntepe is an ancient city founded during the Urartian period. Perched 60 meters above the plain, this site has also been home to Byzantine and Ottoman civilizations.

Early excavations uncovered an Urartian temple, an apadana (a columned audience hall in Persian architecture), an open-air temple, subterranean stone chamber tombs, and fortification walls from both the Urartian and Byzantine periods. Some of these artifacts are displayed at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

Ongoing excavations have revealed a sophisticated sewage system and the city's first flush toilet.

A mosaic floor from an early Byzantine church, with a single piece preserved at the Erzincan Museum, highlights Altıntepe as one of the most well-preserved Urartian cities, set to be opened as an "Archeopark" in the near future.

Anzavurtepe (Aznavurtepe) Höyüğü, Ağrı

Anzavurtepe Höyüğü, also known locally as Kot Tepe, is situated in the Patnos district, about 2 kilometers northeast of Patnos in Ağrı province, eastern Türkiye.

This mound, standing 300 meters high, is one of the most significant Urartian relics in the region and is believed to be the oldest settlement in Ağrı.

Excavations have revealed remnants of a palace, temple, platform, tombstones, a basalt stone-constructed fortress and fortification walls attributed to Urartian kings Menua and Išpuini.

The Anzavurtepe Fortress, with its 2,800-year history, remains a testament to the Urartian era, featuring towers in some sections of its surrounding walls.

Giriktepe Höyüğü, Ağrı

Located just 1 kilometer south of Patnos in Ağrı’s Dere neighborhood, Giriktepe Höyüğü, also known as Değirmentepe by locals, is another significant Urartian site in eastern Türkiye.

Although it originally stood at 10 meters high, the mound has been reduced due to damage over time. Excavations have revealed palace-like structures and fortification remnants atop the mound, believed to have been constructed during the reign of Urartian King Menua or his son, King Argišti I.

Many of the artifacts unearthed, including jewelry and tools made from iron and bronze, are housed at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, as there was no local museum at the time of their discovery.

An aerial view of Harput, Elazığ, Türkiye, Aug. 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Harput, Elazığ

Harput, a historical treasure trove in the Harput neighborhood in northeastern Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, functions as an open-air museum. Accepted into the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2018, Harput's history stretches back to the 20th century B.C. Over the centuries, it has been home to numerous civilizations, including the Urartians, Medes, Persians, Byzantines, Sasanians, Mongols, Seljuks, Safavids and Ottomans.

Among the top attractions in this ancient city are its fortress, caves and religious structures. Harput Fortress, constructed on a rectangular plan by the Urartians in the eighth century B.C., consists of inner and outer sections. Local legends suggest that milk was used in the mortar due to water scarcity during construction, earning it the nickname "Milk Fortress."

Excavations have uncovered dungeons, minting areas, living spaces and treatment facilities within the fortress. Visitors can also explore the 36-meter-deep dungeon accessed via a staircase with 100 steps and discover ceramic pottery, kitchenware, metal arrowheads, bone objects, glass bracelets and copper coins found on site.

Arslantepe Höyüğü, Malatya

Arslantepe Höyüğü, one of Türkiye’s largest mounds, is located in the Orduzu neighborhood of Battalgazi district in Malatya province, eastern Türkiye. Standing 30 meters high, this mound has seen continuous settlement from the fifth millennium B.C. until the A.D. 11th century. The 200-by-120 meter site was a Roman village in the A.D. fifth-sixth centuries and later a Byzantine necropolis.

Excavations have uncovered a temple dating to 3600-3500 B.C. and a palace from 3300-3000 B.C. The findings, including numerous seals and expertly crafted metal artifacts, underscore Arslantepe's importance as a political, religious, commercial and cultural hub. Visitors to this open-air museum can explore its adobe walls, temple, storage facilities and administrative rooms.

The panels lining the corridors provide detailed information on the origins of warfare and the first administrative systems, with historical wall paintings adorning the palace's central corridor and rooms.

Kayalıdere, Muş

Kayalıdere, also known as Urartu Fortress or Urartu Rock Tomb, is located in the Kayalıdere village of Varto district in Muş province, eastern Türkiye. Thought to have been established during the reign of Urartian King Sarduri II, this ancient city served as a military outpost.

Excavations have revealed a temple, fortress, storage area with wine jars and rock-cut tombs. Notable artifacts unearthed include a bronze lion statue, lion-embellished belts, arrowheads and bronze needles. Some of these finds are displayed at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

Ani Archaeological Site is one of the country’s most significant tourism centers and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kars, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Ani, Kars

Ani, an ancient city in Türkiye’s northeastern Kars province, approximately 42 kilometers from the city center near the Armenian border, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016 after being listed as a tentative site in 2012.

Known as the "City of 1,001 Churches" or the "City of Forty Gates" due to its many churches and chapels, Ani was first mentioned in historical records in the sixth century as a settlement of Armenian princes. Over time, it became a significant center for the Bagratid Armenians, Seljuks, Byzantines and Ottomans.

Among the many historical sites to visit in Ani are the Ani Cathedral, Surp Krikor Lusavoriç Church, Surp Hripsime Monastery (Monastery of Virgins), King Gagik Church, Lion Gate, Fire Temple, Menuçehr Mosque, Ani city walls and Seljuk Caravanserai.

The Ani Cathedral, also known as the Church of the Holy Mother of God or the Great Cathedral, is one of the best-preserved structures designed by the architect Trdat, who also repaired the dome of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Tuşpa, Van

Tuşpa, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, is located on the eastern shore of Lake Van in Van province, eastern Türkiye. Founded by Urartian King Sarduri I, Tuşpa served as the Urartian capital from the ninth century B.C. until its fall.

Archaeological excavations in Van Fortress have revealed significant finds, including the Sarduri (Madır) Bastion at the fortress entrance and cuneiform inscriptions commissioned by King Sarduri I in the Assyrian language. Visitors can explore key sites such as the Analı-Kız Open-Air Temple, the Thousand Steps, rock-carved fortifications and the tombs of Urartian kings Menua, Argišti I and Sarduri II.

The breathtaking view of Lake Van, combined with the historical ambiance of the fortress, is especially striking at sunset. Before leaving Tuşpa, be sure to visit the nearby Seljuk-era Great Mosque, the Ottoman-era Kaya Çelebi Mosque and Hüsrev Pasha Mosque, as well as the Van Urartu Museum to see artifacts, documents, photographs and models from the Urartian period.