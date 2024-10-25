The installation of lights for evening visitors has been completed at the ancient city of Aizanoi in the Çavdarhisar district of Kütahya, western Türkiye.

The illumination project, installed by Osmangazi Electric Distribution Inc. (OEDAŞ), which provides electricity distribution services in Afyonkarahisar, Bilecik, Eskişehir, Kütahya and Uşak, was conducted under the supervision of archaeologists from the Aizanoi Excavation Directorate to prevent damage to the historical remains without the use of heavy machinery.

Fuat Celepci, general manager of OEDAŞ, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the lights, which were installed starting in 2018 under the leadership of the Kütahya Governorship, have been completed.

He mentioned that they aim to contribute to the protection of historical and archaeological sites while providing services to consumers in the region, saying: “We want to contribute to the protection of historical and archaeological sites as part of our social projects while serving our consumers in the region. For this reason, we maintain a healthy relationship with the relevant institutions and organizations. One of the first examples of this is the ancient city of Aizanoi in Kütahya."

"As is known, this ancient city houses the best-preserved Temple of Zeus in the world. We have established the electrical infrastructure and lighting for this area. This will ensure that the ancient city is open to visitors not only during the day but also at night.”

Celepci added that the strikingly beautiful lighting has received positive feedback from visitors who came at night.