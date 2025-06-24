A 677-year-old oak tree in the Türkeli district of Sinop, northern Türkiye, continues to stand tall as a living witness to history with its majestic presence.

Located in the village of Akçabük, the ancient oak has long served as a gathering and conversation point for villagers. In 2023, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets identified the tree as being 675 years old and officially designated it as a “monumental tree.” With a trunk diameter of 251 centimeters (8.24 feet) and a height of 23 meters, it is the oldest known tree in the province.

Providing shade and serenity to locals for centuries, the monumental oak has been a meeting place for villagers during holidays, on Fridays and throughout the day. Today, it also hosts various social events.

Under the shade of the tree, the district governor’s office and local NGOs occasionally organize events such as reading, drawing, and conversation sessions for students.

Professor Cevdet Yılmaz, head of the Department of Geography Education at the Faculty of Education at Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMÜ), attended one such event organized as part of the Türkeli Education and Culture Days. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yılmaz emphasized the cultural and historical importance of monumental trees.

He noted that such trees also play a vital role in diversifying and enhancing tourism: “This tree not only provides information about the region’s historical climate and vegetation but also helps the local community connect with its past.”

Yılmaz stressed the value of preserving these natural heritage sites for future generations. “This monumental tree is not only important for this village but for the entire region. As demonstrated in today’s event, it helps build connections between children and the elderly, as well as a link to their ancestors. Therefore, protecting such trees and raising awareness about their significance is essential,” he said.

Doğukan Karagülle, a resident of Akçabük village, expressed his happiness that the tree has transformed their village into a cultural center.

“This oak tree has been the heart of our village since our childhood with its giant branches,” said Karagülle. “People use it as a landmark when giving directions. For me, this tree teaches that every age has its own spring through its budding leaves, and reminds us of life’s inevitable end as its leaves fall each autumn. There are many lessons we can learn from this tree.”