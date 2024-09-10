Antalya's Demre district in southwestern Türkiye is witnessing a groundbreaking archaeological find as excavations at the Andriake port settlement have unearthed stunning wall decoration panels crafted using the ancient "Millefiori" technique.

Nevzat Çevik, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Akdeniz University and the excavation leader, shared insights about this remarkable discovery.

The Millefiori technique, which involves the creation of intricate floral patterns from multi-colored glass rods, was found in a prominent structure within the port's customs area, specifically Building 42. Çevik described the significance of the discovery, noting that the elaborate wall decorations suggest that this building was likely a central administrative hub for the port, given its expensive and luxurious nature.

Excavations at Andriake, part of the ancient city of Myra and its port district, have been ongoing since 2009. Nevzat Çevik speaks on the unique nature of the Millefiori panels, stating, "Their discovery in Anatolia is unprecedented."

Unlike previous finds of Millefiori glass vessels, these panels are used as wall coverings, revealing a new aspect of ancient decorative practices.

Çevik also acknowledges the crucial role of the "Geleceğe Miras" project initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He explains, "This project has provided significant financial support, enabling the excavation team to conduct their work more efficiently and uncover these important finds."

Çevik praised the ministry's contribution, highlighting the challenge and expense of archaeological work, particularly in the preservation of such delicate artifacts.

The Millefiori panels, which were initially surprising due to their scale and quality, are being hailed as one of the year's most sensational archaeological discoveries. The panels, arranged in a mosaic-like fashion, feature vibrant patterns that have never before been seen in Türkiye.

Çevik explained that the extensive use of these decorations in the building indicates its high status and importance.

In addition to the Millefiori panels, the excavation has revealed "Opus Sectile" decorations depicting various figures, including birds, camels and saints. This represents the first time saint figures have been discovered using this technique in Türkiye.

Çevik expressed excitement about these new finds, which will be displayed at the Likya Civilizations Museum, located just 20 meters from the excavation site.

As the excavation team continues to piece together the fragments, they are uncovering more of these valuable artifacts. Çevik described the ongoing work as both challenging and rewarding, with each new piece contributing to a richer understanding of ancient art and culture.

Reflecting on the 15 years of excavation work, Çevik considers the Millefiori panels a significant contribution to Turkish archaeology. He views the discovery as a cherished addition to the nation's historical and artistic heritage, highlighting the importance of continued support and funding for archaeological endeavors.