Truck drivers Leyla Elaldı and Emre Seçkin, who married in Ankara, used a truck as their wedding car. Leyla Elaldı, dressed in her wedding gown, drove the decorated truck to the wedding hall.

Leyla Elaldı, who has been working as a truck driver for a logistics company in Ankara for years, recently married Emre Seçkin, who is also a truck driver like herself.

The couple decorated the truck they drive and used it as their wedding car, with Leyla Elaldı driving it to the wedding hall in her gown.

Elaldı, expressing how incredible it felt to use the truck she drives on long hauls as her wedding car, said, "Everything happened so suddenly, but I am very happy. It was my biggest dream to get married in a truck."

Elaldı shared that her logistics company has always supported her and allowed her to use the truck as a wedding car, saying: "I used the truck I drive as my wedding car for both the ceremony and the wedding; I am thrilled because it's my own truck. It’s an amazing feeling; I hope to travel the roads one after another with my husband, my companion after we get married."

Elaldı explained that she met her husband through his sister, who had started working at her company, and that everything happened quickly after they met. She said: "His sister had started working at our company. One day, while I was doing a Q&A on social media, she said, 'Why don’t you become our sister-in-law?' I replied, 'Let me stay as your sister, it's nice like this,' but then when she introduced me to her brother, everything started to unfold like a chain reaction."

"One moment we were at the marriage table, the next we were in the wedding hall. Since we both work internationally and are often abroad, we don’t have much time. Our trips last nearly 10 days, so the wedding happened quickly."

Emre Seçkin also expressed how happy they were, saying: "Since we are both truck drivers, we wanted our wedding car to be our bread and butter. My wife’s company allowed this, and, of course, she drove the wedding car."

The couple mentioned that they plan to continue working at the same company, transporting goods to Europe. As they are frequently abroad, they have no honeymoon plans and instead want to spend time with their families.

For the future, the trucker couple said their goal is to work with their own truck and to travel the world with it.