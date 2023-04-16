Prefabricated houses provided by the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) have been presented to families displaced by the massive February quakes until their permanent residences are built in southern Hatay province's Iskenderun.

According to the official statement by the ATO, the "ATO 100th Year Accommodation and Social Living Area" built by the chamber and allocated by the Municipality of Iskenderun has been handed over to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to be distributed to displaced quake survivors.

Ninety-six families have settled into the prefabricated houses, which were produced by a local company. Each temporary house includes two bunk beds as well as all the necessary furnishings, including everyday-use furniture, a refrigerator and a water heater.

A separate laundry facility with 10 washing machines and 10 dryers was also built by the ATO and installed in the temporary neighborhood.

To help those still recovering from the trauma of the earthquakes, the neighborhood also includes a safe space for counseling and a playground for children to play. In addition, two separate dome-shaped gardens, called Sky Houses, were built so children can see the sky as a therapy to rehabilitate their young minds.

With the support of ATO's Special Education and Training Services Professional Committee No. 61, a kindergarten has been built with all the necessary equipment, including tables, chairs and toys, which were provided by the United Nations Children's Aid Fund (UNICEF), and a teacher in the kindergarten appointed by the Ministry of National Education.

ATO President Gürsel Baran stated that the chamber has been trying to meet the needs in the region and heal the wounds since the first minutes of the earthquake and drew attention to the importance of establishing temporary houses to support livelihoods, production and trade in the provinces affected by the "disaster of the century."

Pointing out that the 68 professional committees of the ATO and its members were mobilized to aid in the healing of the citizens who experienced the earthquake disaster, Baran said: "Only a few days are left in the holy month of Ramadan. Citizens will welcome the upcoming Eid in these prefabricated homes with hope and peace until permanent residences are built. I wholeheartedly believe that our nation, with unity, solidarity and brotherhood, will get stronger and continue on its way as soon as possible."