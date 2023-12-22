An ambitious super-fast train initiative is set to revolutionize the commute between Ankara and Istanbul, dramatically slashing the journey from around four hours to an astounding 80 minutes.

Unveiled as part of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) election manifesto announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April, the Ankara-Istanbul super-fast train project is poised to create an express transit route spanning a 344-kilometer (213.7-miles) stretch.

Operating at an impressive speed of 350 kilometers per hour between Ankara and Sabiha Gökçen Airport and 200 kilometers per hour between Sabiha Gökçen and Söğütlüçeşme, this super high-speed train is poised to redefine travel.

The current travel time exceeding 4 hours via the existing high-speed train (YHT) will be reduced to 1 hour and 20 minutes, revolutionizing the commute between Ankara and Istanbul.

The duration of YHT lines connecting cities such as Konya, Sivas and Kayseri, en route via Ankara, and extending to Istanbul will also go through substantial reductions.

Developed as a supplementary addition to the prevailing high-speed train system, this project will be constructed on a separate line. The already operational Ankara-Istanbul YHT will continue its services uninterrupted.

Passengers will board the super high-speed train at the main stations including Ankara Train Station, Sincan, Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Söğütlüçeşme.

The infrastructure of the super high-speed train line will feature an impressive array of 19 viaducts spanning 14 kilometers and 52 tunnels stretching across 120 kilometers.

Anticipated to be executed through a public-private partnership (KOI), the project's initiation is projected after the 2024 local elections, with an estimated completion span of five years.