Residents of the capital city continue to express frustration over the persistent problems plaguing the Ankara metro system, with many feeling that the situation is worsening daily.

Issues such as leaking ceilings, malfunctioning escalators and faulty ticket kiosks have become a daily struggle for commuters, particularly during the city's sweltering summer months.

One of the most glaring problems is the ceiling leaks that occur after heavy rainfall. These leaks have led to water dripping into several metro stations, including Batıkent and Söğütözü.

In response, buckets have been placed in various locations to catch the dripping water – a makeshift solution that has been in place for months without any sign of permanent repair.

Commuters, especially during peak hours, have found themselves needing help with these obstacles, leading to frustration and concern over the safety and maintenance of the stations.

Adding to the woes of metro users is the frequent breakdown of escalators, a problem that has become so common it is now seen as a regular occurrence. Stations like Sıhhiye, Batıkent and Söğütözü have been particularly affected, with some escalators out of service for weeks or even months.

This situation poses a significant challenge for elderly and disabled passengers, who are forced to navigate the stairs, further complicating their daily commutes. The lack of functioning escalators not only diminishes travel comfort but also prolongs the time passengers spend in the stations.

The problems extend beyond physical infrastructure. Many Ankara residents have voiced their dissatisfaction with the city's ticketing system. Following changes implemented by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB), credit card payments for Ankarakart now incur a commission fee, a move that has been widely criticized.

While cash payments remain free of charge, they can only be made at kiosks, many of which need to be in order. This has led to long lines at the few functioning kiosks and ticket counters, further inconveniencing passengers.

The situation has reached a point where finding a working kiosk in metro stations has become challenging, with repairs delayed and breakdowns becoming more frequent.

These issues have been compounded by rising costs and unmet promises from Ankara’s municipal leadership. Before his election, Mayor Mansur Yavaş pledged to make transportation more affordable, describing it as a fundamental human right.

However, residents now face one of the highest transportation costs in the country. The recent 40% fare hike has pushed ticket prices to 21 TL, making Ankara's public transportation system the third most expensive in Türkiye.

This increase has drawn sharp criticism, especially since fares in other municipalities, including those run by the ruling AK Party, are nearly half that amount.

Mayor Yavaş also promised a 58-kilometer expansion of the metro network, including new lines to connect the city better. However, nearly five years later, no construction project has broken ground.

The lack of progress on these promised expansions has been a major disappointment for residents who were hoping for improved connectivity. Meanwhile, the existing metro lines continue to suffer from operational issues, further diminishing public confidence in the city's transportation infrastructure.

Ankara residents have been vocal about these problems; social media and local forums are filled with complaints from frustrated citizens.

Ömer Faruk, a frequent user of the airport shuttle, expressed his shock at the sudden fare increase from 50 TL to 75 TL, questioning the rationale behind such a steep hike. Hüseyin Çiçek lamented the flawed ticketing system, where double charges and unresolved complaints have left many feeling cheated.

Kadir Zorlu pointed out that the current state of the metro was predictable, citing earlier issues like the broken train countdown timers that were never repaired.

Esma Yılmaz described Ankara as increasingly resembling a "global village" with inadequate transportation, particularly in newly developed areas. Construction projects like the ongoing bridge work on the Esenboğa road have caused severe traffic congestion.