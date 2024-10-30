In Ankara's emblematic Kuğulu Park (Swan Park), a new brood of five black swan cygnets arrived Tuesday evening, bringing added joy to the capital as Türkiye marked the 101st anniversary of Republic Day on Oct. 29.

The newly hatched cygnets, along with the park's growing family of swans, geese and ducks, are closely monitored by park staff and have received thorough health checks from veterinarians.

Released into the park's pond, the cygnets quickly became a focal point for visitors celebrating Republic Day, though staff advised against feeding the young birds to ensure their well-being.

Kuğulu Park, located on Tunalı Hilmi Avenue, is home to 24 bird species and features iconic swans among a natural setting of poplars, lilacs, Judas trees, shrubs and seasonal flowers.