As the world gears up to observe World Smoking Boycott Day on Feb. 9, Dr. Mustafa Aydın, president of the Turkish Anti-Smoking Association, has drawn attention to the devastating toll of smoking in Türkiye, with approximately 100,000 lives lost annually.

Aydın emphasized the grave consequences of smoking, not only for individuals but also for those in their vicinity.

"Smokers poison not only themselves but also the people around them," he stated, highlighting the dangers of passive smoking, particularly for children, who face increased risks of developmental delays and cancer when exposed to smoking parents.

"Passive smoking remains a significant concern in Türkiye, contributing to an estimated 25,000 deaths annually. The financial burden of smoking is equally alarming, with Türkiye spending around $20 billion on cigarettes each year," Aydın said.

He underscored the opportunity cost of this expenditure, lamenting the missed investment in crucial sectors such as health, education and infrastructure.

Moreover, Aydın expressed deep concern over the declining age of smoking initiation among Türkiye's youth, with the average age dropping to 13 years.

"Such a decrease in the age of starting smoking means that our children and young people will catch fatal diseases at an early age," he cautioned, emphasizing the long-term strain this trend places on health care expenditures.

Highlighting the hazardous components of cigarettes, Aydın stressed the presence of various toxic chemicals such as arsenic, ammonia, cadmium, tar, naphthalene, lead and cyanide.

"These chemicals contribute to a myriad of diseases, including heart attacks, paralysis, increased susceptibility to bone fractures and various forms of cancer over the long term," he explained.

Furthermore, Aydın emphasized the detrimental impact of smoking not only on the smoker but also on individuals exposed to secondhand smoke, leading to severe respiratory illnesses.

Regarding the environmental repercussions of cigarettes, Aydın pointed out extensive research detailing the harm inflicted on both human health and the ecosystem.

Cigarette butts, he noted, impede plant growth by up to 50% and persist in the environment for approximately 14 years, exacerbating environmental degradation.