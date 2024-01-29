A recent study has revealed alarming statistics, positioning Türkiye at the forefront of global concerns, as one in four teenagers reportedly smokes an average of 17 cigarettes per day. The startling findings place Türkiye at the top of the world's ranking with the highest daily smoking rate per person.

Professor Mustafa Aydın, chairperson of the Turkish Anti-Smoking Association, renowned for his ongoing efforts in the battle against smoking, addressed key issues. Expressing deep concern, Aydın emphasized that smoking addiction has reached alarming levels within the country.

Aydın pointed out that approximately 2 billion people globally are addicted to various tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Despite being portrayed as an alternative to quitting smoking, electronic cigarettes are deemed at least as harmful as traditional cigarettes, causing a range of diseases such as lung and respiratory issues, as well as cognitive decline.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Aydın referenced the World Health Organization's (WHO) call for immediate action to minimize the harms of smoking and regulate the use of electronic cigarettes.

Revealing that Türkiye has more than 15 million smokers, Aydın stated, "In our country, one out of every four people over the age of 15 smokes." Compared with European statistics, Türkiye ranks second after Bulgaria, with an average of 27.3 compared to the EU's average of 18.4. Aydın underscored the severity of smoking addiction in the country.

Expressing concern for the younger population, Aydın highlighted that many individuals start smoking during childhood and adolescence. He emphasized that young people in Türkiye try smoking at an early age, gradually developing into regular smokers by the age of 18, with the quantity of cigarettes increasing over time.

Aydın criticized multinational cigarette and tobacco companies for marketing their products with attractive advertisements that appeal to young people. He argued that these companies create an exploitation system by directing individuals to electronic cigarettes through advertising campaigns targeted at those seeking to quit smoking.

Türkiye's leading position in daily cigarette consumption per capita not only has adverse effects on public health but also poses significant risks of second-hand smoke exposure. Aydın warned about the undeniable negative impacts of passive smoking, particularly on children, emphasizing its detrimental effects on cognitive development.

Drawing attention to the severe consequences of smoking, Aydın revealed that the brains of individuals who smoke one pack of cigarettes a day experience shrinkage, with restoration taking up to 25 years after quitting. Acknowledging the serious health risks, Aydın urged smokers to quit without seeking alternative solutions, emphasizing the need for immediate realization and action.