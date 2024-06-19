Since the beginning of 2024, 545 animals, including birds of prey and mammals, have been treated, cared for and rehabilitated in Türkiye's southern Antalya Wildlife Park.

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Wildlife Park, one of the largest in Türkiye, houses over 1,400 animals from 122 species. The park provides care, treatment and rehabilitation services in its clinic section to wild animals that are sick or injured in nature.

Animals brought to the clinic under a protocol with the Antalya Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks are treated by expert teams and released back into the wild. Over the past six months, 545 animals have received these services at the wildlife park.

Expert care and rehabilitation

Aygül Arsun, director of Antalya Wildlife Park, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that animals are brought to the clinic for various reasons such as injuries from firearms, falling from nests, habitat loss, heat stroke, thirst and malnutrition. The goal is to return these animals to nature as soon as possible.

"In our clinic, we have treated and cared for 545 animals from the wild in the first six months of this year. Last year, 840 mammals and birds of prey were brought to our clinic, with nearly half being returned to nature," Arsun said. She noted that many birds are brought to the clinic, especially during migration and breeding periods, including wild birds, owls, kestrels, falcons, hawks and water birds. Mammals such as foxes, jackals and mountain goats are also treated.

An owl receives treatment at the Antalya Wildlife Park, Antalya, Türkiye, June 19, 2024. (AA Photos)

Special care for disabled animals

Arsun highlighted that some animals become part of the park family due to disabilities that prevent them from surviving in the wild. "Those that cannot fly or feed themselves are under our protection for life. We have a stork nursery, a swift nursery and a disabled section for hawks, owls, seagulls and crows," she said.

Among the animals currently being cared for are an eared forest owl preparing to fly again and a tawny owl that underwent a wing amputation. "The tawny owl will remain under our protection for the rest of its life due to its disability," Arsun said. Additionally, many swifts brought in by citizens are being raised and will be released once they are ready to fly.

Arsun concluded by emphasizing the park's commitment to helping animals regain their health with the help of expert teams who provide dedicated care and rehabilitation.