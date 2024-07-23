Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Park welcomed the birth of 15 raccoon cubs in June.

Veterinary Chief Aygül Arsun, the branch's manager, reported that: "The raccoons have produced a record number of cubs this year. They are not typically highly reproductive animals, but it seems they really like the conditions here, leading to this birth explosion."

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Park, one of Türkiye's largest natural parks, houses 1,549 animals of 118 species.

In the first six months of 2024, a total of 400 cubs were born, including lemurs, kangaroos, rabbits, goats, sheep and various birds.

The raccoon family produced the highest number of cubs. With a gestation period of 63-65 days, four raccoons gave birth to 15 cubs between June 21 and 23.

Raccoon population increases

Arsun provided information about the raccoons born at the park, explaining: "The raccoons have produced a record number of cubs this year, which makes us very happy. We have a total of 15 cubs from four mothers and one male raccoon."

"The cubs are very active and playful, which brings joy to us and our visitors. Their care and feeding are done with great attention, the raccoon population has increased," she said.

Birth explosion

Arsun also explained that the raccoon population had been declining. "Our raccoon population was below critical levels. Last year, we obtained our breeding raccoons from Faruk Yalçın Zoo. These are their offspring. Although raccoons are not typically highly reproductive, it seems the new raccoons have adapted well to their environment, leading to this birth explosion."

Arsun noted that visitors to the Natural Life Park are showing great interest in the raccoons. "Especially the children spend minutes watching the cubs. Visitors really enjoy them. The cubs are currently exploring their surroundings and playing. Our raccoon enclosure has become one of the most popular sections."