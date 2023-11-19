Antibiotic consumption in Türkiye has seen a 19% decrease from 2011 to date, thanks to efforts and awareness campaigns led by the Health Ministry’s Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) promoting rational antibiotic use.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) during the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week from Nov. 18 to 24, antibiotic resistance remains a global concern highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and many countries.

The development of resistance, briefly defined as the ability of microorganisms to withstand the effects of antibiotics, is often referred to by international organizations and experts as the “silent epidemic of our era.”

Global data indicates infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria lead to approximately 700,000 deaths worldwide each year. If antimicrobial resistance is not prevented and effective antibiotics are not developed, it is projected that around 10 million people could lose their lives because of infection-related causes by 2050.

The development of antibiotic resistance, which can be a “miracle” for human life when used correctly, occurs because of intensive and unnecessary consumption. This resistance not only negatively impacts human health but also affects animals and agriculture.

In response to the rising antibiotic resistance, organizations such as WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) collaborate with government officials, pharmaceutical companies, civil society and U.N. agencies globally. In Türkiye, the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of TITCK, is implementing a program to promote rational drug and antibiotic use.

As part of this program, initiatives targeting physicians prescribing antibiotics and healthcare workers are underway. Information brochures and meetings are organized to enhance public awareness.

According to TITCK data, there has also been a decrease in the daily antibiotic consumption per 1,000 people. The daily antibiotic consumption, which was 42.2 units per 1,000 people in 2011, decreased to 40.1 in 2016.

Following slight fluctuations over the years, as of last year, the daily antibiotic consumption per 1,000 people was 34.2.

The ongoing efforts to reduce antibiotic resistance aim to decrease this rate in the coming years further. Experts emphasize antibiotics are effective and curative only for bacterial infections. It is crucial to use antibiotics that are not painkillers or fever reducers and should not be used indiscriminately. They should be used only when prescribed by a doctor and within the specified timeframe.