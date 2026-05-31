More than 420,000 people received support through Türkiye's smoking cessation hotline in 2025, while applications to smoking cessation clinics more than doubled, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said Sunday on World No Tobacco Day.

In a social media post highlighting the country's anti-tobacco efforts, Memişoğlu said the ALO 171 Smoking Cessation Counseling Hotline provided guidance and support to 420,651 people in 2025 and to 143,534 people during the first four months of 2026.

The minister said more than four million examinations have been carried out at 1,501 smoking cessation clinics nationwide to date as part of efforts to help citizens quit smoking and promote healthier lifestyles.

He added that tobacco-control teams and mobile clinics reached 832,873 people through field activities aimed at raising awareness and providing support services.

According to Memişoğlu, demand for smoking cessation services has risen significantly. Applications to smoking cessation clinics increased by 112% in 2025 compared with the previous year, while the number of examinations conducted during the first four months of 2026 rose by 53.6% compared with the same period in 2025.

Public awareness regarding smoke-free environments has also grown, he said. Reports concerning violations in smoke-free living spaces increased by 76.6% during the first four months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year.

"The picture clearly shows that our nation is choosing health and taking steps toward a smoke-free Türkiye," Memişoğlu said.

He encouraged smokers seeking to quit to make use of the free ALO 171 Smoking Cessation Counseling Hotline and apply to smoking cessation clinics for professional support.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) 2025 Income and Living Conditions Survey, tobacco use remained widespread across Türkiye. The survey found that 29.1% of individuals aged 15 and over used tobacco products daily in 2025, up from 27.7% in 2022.

Meanwhile, 68.1% reported not using tobacco products during the previous 12 months, down from 70% three years earlier, underscoring the continued importance of smoking cessation and public health initiatives aimed at reducing tobacco consumption.

Alongside the health ministry's smoking cessation services, the Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) continues to support tobacco-control efforts through its Green Crescent Counseling Centers (YEDAM), which provide free psychosocial counseling for tobacco and other addictions in all 81 provinces.

According to data cited by Yeşilay, roughly 35% of Türkiye's population smokes, including 46% of men and 23% of women, raising concerns over a potential increase in cancer and other smoking-related diseases in the coming years.