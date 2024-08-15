An archaeological dig at the ancient city of Prusias Ad Hypium in Düzce's Konuralp region, located in northwestern Türkiye along the Black Sea coast, has uncovered a portrait bust believed to belong to M. Iulius Proklos, who commissioned the theater’s stage building.

According to a statement from Düzce Municipality, archaeological work in the area, which dates back to the 3rd century B.C., has been ongoing since 2019 under the direction of the Konuralp Museum Directorate, with support from the municipality, and with permission from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

During the excavation, an 1800-year-old portrait bust thought to be of M. Iulius Proklos was discovered.

The bust, found at the western entrance of the theater, measures approximately 56 centimeters (22.05 inches) in height and 50 centimeters (19.67 inches) in width. It features curly and wavy hair, characteristic of the Antonine period’s detailed style. The bust depicts a bearded and mustachioed face with a draped piece of fabric over the shoulders.

It is believed that the bust may belong to M. Iulius Proklos, a priest who served during Emperor Hadrian’s reign and commissioned the construction of the theater’s stage building.