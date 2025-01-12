During the Ottoman period, birdhouses were built into the walls of public buildings to provide nesting spaces for birds. However, today, in the megacity, changes in architecture, the reduction of green spaces and the disappearance of habitats suitable for feeding have been cited as factors negatively impacting sparrow populations.

In Istanbul, a decline in the number of sparrows, categorized as of low concern in Türkiye's conservation status, has been observed. Various action plans are being developed in many European countries to address the declining numbers of sparrows there as well.

Ergün Bacak, an ornithologist and lecturer at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Forestry Vocational School, shared his assessment with an Andalou Agency (AA) correspondent regarding the reasons behind the decline of sparrows in Istanbul and what can be done to address the issue.

Bacak stated that scientists and birdwatchers have observed a decrease in the sparrow population in Istanbul and emphasized that people often fail to notice the gradual disappearance of things around them.

Bacak explained, "We encounter sparrows less frequently because their feeding habitats are disappearing along with green spaces, and architecture is changing. In Türkiye, as we don’t keep systematic data, we don’t know how much we’ve lost. In Europe, long-term data collection and scientific studies reveal the extent of the decline in common bird species."

Bacak highlighted that the primary reason for the decline in sparrow populations is changes in architectural design. He explained that sparrows used to build nests in the eaves of buildings and feed in small gardens.

He added, "What has changed? First, green spaces began to disappear, followed by changes in architecture. Sparrows lost their feeding and then their nesting areas. There used to be insects, and there weren’t as many pesticides. Sparrows used to feed their young with insects. In places like Türkiye, where concrete dominates, habitats have been lost. Predators of sparrows have also increased. Crows eat some sparrows, and cats hunt them. As buildings from the 1950s and 60s are replaced during urban transformation, we don’t consider the birds nesting there. Now, houses don’t have eaves – where will sparrows nest?" he said.

Pointing out that sparrow populations in England have decreased by 68% in the last 40 years, Bacak said, "In England and the Netherlands, there are proposals to place nest boxes in every garden for sparrows. Birdhouses are also being attached to walls so that swifts can nest. England and the Netherlands have added sparrows to the red list. Since this culture hasn’t yet started in Türkiye, one day, we might wake up to find that 90% of sparrows are gone. Sparrows might only be seen in small towns and villages, disappearing completely from big cities."

Bacak emphasized the importance of monitoring bird populations like sparrows regularly and conducting annual counts for reliable data, stating, "We notice declines or increases more in larger bird species and often assume, 'If they’re not here, they must have moved elsewhere.' When we were children, we often heard sparrows chirping. Today, we don’t hear their calls as often."

He continued, "While we don’t have exact numbers, we know we don’t hear them as much. I remember sparrows nesting in the eaves of the neighboring building in my childhood; we don’t see that many sparrows anymore. They are more common in rural areas. If we kept proper records and conducted counts, we could easily determine how much their numbers have declined in Istanbul. For now, we can only say ‘their numbers are decreasing’ based on observations."

Bacak stressed the need to prioritize and support scientific studies, adding, "There are two bird species that have gone extinct in Türkiye. Recently, the turtle dove and the ferruginous duck have been classified as vulnerable. Hunting of these species has been banned in many countries, yet they are still hunted in Türkiye."

"We need to protect our habitats and the remaining natural areas. Humans are among the species most affected by the extinction of others. If the ecosystem is disrupted, we will be impacted. We don’t have another world to escape to. Sparrows will disappear, pigeons will disappear and one day, it might be our turn to face extinction," he said.

To prevent the extinction of sparrows in Istanbul and other major cities, Bacak suggested the following: "Urban planners and landscape architects should consider the needs of outdoor wildlife when designing urban spaces, including features like eaves and nesting areas. Ottoman architects considered such aspects and built birdhouses. With small interventions, we can stabilize and even balance the sparrow population to some extent."

He also added, "At the very least, we can prevent further decline. In addition, we must protect natural habitats. Poor lighting decisions cost many birds their lives. Every year, billions of birds die from colliding with glass. Adding stickers to windows can save the lives of many birds, including sparrows. Instead of fireworks, which cost the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of birds during celebrations, we can opt for laser shows, which are less harmful."