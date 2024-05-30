Renovation work will soon start at the 500-year-old Surp Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church in Türkiye's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

One of the historical Armenian churches in Diyarbakir, it is located in the Sur district and owned by the Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation.

Located in the historic Sur district, the church had fallen into disrepair due to a lack of congregation and sustained damage during the twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023.

The renovation project, approved and funded by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, aims to revive the church and will officially begin next week.

Enhance tourism

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Cemil Koç, the head of the Culture Ministry's Directorate of Surveying and Monuments in Diyarbakır, said the church is classified as a first-class monumental structure.

It is the second-largest Armenian church in Diyarbakır, after the Surp Giragos Armenian Church, Koç added.

"The structure consists of five naves parallel to the apse, featuring wide arches and a wooden-beam, earth-covered roof. The women's gallery, known as the last congregation area, has sustained damage to its columns and arches due to recent earthquakes and human factors.”

"Our renovation work aims to revive the church and contribute to the tourism of our region and country,” Koç said.

He added that the renovation project began in 2021, with comprehensive surveys, renovation, structural, mechanical, and electrical plans approved by the conservation board in 2022.

However, after the earthquakes, the church was found to have sustained severe damage, Koc said.

"In response, the ministry provided a grant of TL 5 million ($154,000) for this year. This will initiate the renovation process. Subsequent renovation will be supported by the Armenian community’s resources and additional contributions. This initial phase marks the first step toward the church's revival," he added.

Turkish Armenian patriarch to visit

Koç said the renovation work will begin next week with the Turkish Armenian patriarch set to pay a visit.

"On June 27, Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalian will visit Diyarbakır. During the visit, they will also make a community appeal for financial support," he said.

Ergün Ayık, head of the Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation, described the church as a significant architectural landmark of the city.

Previous renovation projects were prepared with support from the Diyarbakır Governorate and the Culture and Tourism Ministry allocated a fund following the earthquake damage, Ayık told AA.

"The contribution from the ministry is crucial for taking the first step. Once renovation begins, we believe significant contributions will come from both the local and international Armenian communities. The church site will also include eight guesthouses, a conference hall, a priest’s house, and three workshops," Ayık said.

He added that the restored church will also serve Diyarbakır’s tourism sector.