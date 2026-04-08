Children under state protection in Ankara are enhancing their personal, social and creative skills through an art-focused initiative jointly carried out by the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV).

Launched in 2021 in cooperation with TDV’s Women’s Branch, the “Art as a Bridge to Life” project aims to support children’s personal development, strengthen their social connections and improve their overall well-being.

The program is implemented at youth centers affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and targets children aged 7 to 17 living in Child Houses and Child Support Centers (ÇEKOM). Through scheduled workshops, participants engage in activities such as painting, marbling, handicrafts and theater, helping them develop creativity and social skills.

Abdurrahman Terzi, youth coordinator at the Çankaya Mufti’s Office and a spiritual counselor at the Çukurambar Diyanet Youth Center, said the project is designed to support children’s mental, emotional and social development while introducing them to national and moral values.

He noted that the initiative is run with the support of volunteer teachers and university students, who guide children through various artistic activities each week. “The children both learn and have fun. They also meet mentors who serve as role models, which makes them very happy,” he said.

The artworks created by the children will be exhibited in June, with proceeds from sales to be reinvested into the project to support its sustainability and allow more children to participate.

Volunteer instructor Şeyma Karabay said the program has already shown positive results, particularly in improving children’s focus and hand-eye coordination. “Their attention has improved significantly, and they are now able to sit and engage in activities for longer periods,” she said.

Müberra Nur Avcı, a university student volunteering in the project, highlighted the mutual benefits of the initiative. “Spending time with the children is also motivating for us. It allows us to relax outside our studies while contributing to their development,” she said, encouraging others to take part in volunteer work.