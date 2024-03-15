In a devastating incident late Thursday off the coast of northwestern Çanakkale's Eceabat district, a tragic loss of life occurred as an inflatable boat carrying irregular migrants capsized. Reports confirm the death of 21 individuals, including five children with uncertainty surrounding the total number of passengers on board.

Speaking to the media, Çanakkale Governor Ilhami Aktaş provided details of the incident. "According to the latest determinations, there are 20 dead. There is no reliable information about how many people were on the boat. Our clarification work on this continues," Aktaş stated.

The ill-fated boat sank approximately 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) off the coast of Eceabat, prompting immediate response efforts from authorities. Governor Aktaş emphasized the immediate mobilization of emergency teams, including 18 boats, one plane, two helicopters, one UAV and 502 personnel, to the scene.

"As soon as we received the notice, all the teams were dispatched to the region," Aktaş confirmed. "Coast Guard teams rescued four individuals who were then sent to the hospital. There is no reliable information about how many people were on the boat; efforts on this issue continue."

Amid the tragic circumstances, many ambulances have been stationed at Kabatepe Port, standing by to provide necessary assistance and support.