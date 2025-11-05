Türkiye’s Consulate General in Thessaloniki announced that the historic Atatürk House Museum in the city, where the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was born, will reopen to visitors on Monday, Nov. 10, following a comprehensive restoration and landscaping project carried out by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the statement, the Atatürk House will open its doors at 10 a.m. after a ceremony held to commemorate Atatürk on Nov. 10, Türkiye’s Atatürk Memorial Day.

The consulate also announced that after the reopening ceremony, the museum will be open to visitors between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day except Mondays.

The Atatürk House, one of the most visited Turkish heritage sites abroad, was closed to visitors on Dec. 4, 2024, for restoration and renovation. The work was initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and coordinated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The restoration project was based on historical photographs and the building’s original architectural features, with the aim of returning the structure to its authentic 1953 appearance.

The ministry noted that special attention was paid to preserving the building’s historical texture. All wooden elements on the interior and exterior façades were replaced in accordance with the original design, while the electrical and plumbing systems underwent extensive modernization. Wooden doors, windows, ceilings and flooring were renewed with historical precision, and interior plastering and painting were carefully carried out.

The landscaping of the house’s garden, including stone paving and wall restoration, was completed with meticulous craftsmanship.

The renewed museum will feature exhibitions across three floors. The basement will present the building’s history, the middle floor will showcase ethnographic items, and the upper floor will display exhibits reflecting Atatürk’s childhood years.

Officials emphasized that the museum’s updated layout and exhibits aim to offer visitors a more immersive experience, combining historical authenticity with modern museological standards.

The Atatürk House in Thessaloniki, a cornerstone of Türkiye’s cultural diplomacy and heritage preservation efforts abroad, continues to attract growing international interest. The site, which received around 17,000 visitors in 2010, saw that number rise to approximately 490,000 in 2024 before it was temporarily closed for restoration.