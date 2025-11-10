The restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki officially reopened on Sunday in a ceremony underscoring the shared historical and cultural heritage between Türkiye and Greece. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy led the event, emphasizing the symbolic significance of preserving the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Minister Ersoy highlighted that honoring Atatürk is intrinsically tied to safeguarding the republic, its values, and the future of the nation, framing it as a responsibility that transcends borders. “Showing loyalty to Atatürk means protecting the republic and its enduring principles,” Ersoy stated, stressing that the house marks the birthplace of modern Türkiye’s founding ideals.

Built in the late 19th century, the Atatürk House underwent extensive restoration starting in 2022, with completion marked in December 2024. The restoration project included renewing interior and exterior wooden elements, updating electrical installations, and preserving key historic spaces such as the chest room and bath. The courtyard was restored with stone paving, and the roof and garden walls were maintained to reflect the house’s original 1953 museum state.

The renovated museum now features themed rooms dedicated to Atatürk and his family, an ethnographic exhibition, a historical overview of the house and a library. Artifacts such as Atatürk’s childhood belongings, personal items of his mother Zübeyde Hanım, and documents from the late Ottoman period enrich the visitor experience, providing a comprehensive narrative of Atatürk’s early life in Salonica.

Minister Ersoy underscored Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)’s critical role in artifact conservation and the repatriation of several original items, further deepening the authenticity and cultural value of the house. He also noted the presence of rare photographs, historical documents and artwork that complement the museum’s collection.

The opening event reflected a broader message of peace and cooperation between Türkiye and Greece. Recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s historic 2003 visit to Thessaloniki as the first Turkish prime minister to do so, Ersoy reiterated Erdoğan’s vision of the house as a symbol of peaceful relations and goodwill between the two nations.

Greece’s Tourism Deputy Minister Anna Karamanli echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the house’s role in enhancing positive bilateral relations and promoting mutual prosperity and neighborly harmony.

Political leaders from Türkiye described the Atatürk House as a vital element of national memory and a symbol of rebirth, while Turkish Ambassador Çağatay Erciyes framed it as a tangible representation of Turkish-Greek friendship.

Following the official speeches, Minister Ersoy and accompanying officials toured the restored premises, showcasing the successful preservation of a key cultural landmark.