A raging wildfire ignited in a forested area near residential settlements in Antalya's Alanya district Sunday, is currently being battled through combined air and ground efforts.

The fire erupted in the forested expanse of Akköprü, situated on the banks of the Dim Dam in Üzümlü District, for an unknown reason. The flames swiftly spread in the vicinity, posing a significant threat to nearby residential areas.

In response to the emergency, teams from the Antalya Regional Forestry Directorate, local fire brigades, and reinforcements from surrounding provinces and districts swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The fire, exacerbated by prevailing wind conditions, subsequently extended its reach to Gümüşkavak district.

Efforts to combat the blaze are currently underway, involving a coordinated response comprising eight helicopters, six planes, 42 water tankers, six water tankers, ten first-response vehicles, four bulldozers, and numerous firefighting teams.

Alanya District Governor Fatih Ürkmezer, who is actively overseeing the situation on-site, reported that the fire had spread to multiple points. He praised the relentless efforts of the firefighting teams, adding: "There are residential houses in the affected area, and, as a precautionary measure, residents were evacuated. Thankfully, there have been no casualties reported. The evacuation process is ongoing, and we continue our efforts to contain the fire and prevent further damage."