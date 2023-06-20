A wildfire has erupted in the forest area of the Çalkaya district in Antalya. Its cause is still undetermined. Fanned by strong winds, the flames rapidly spread, prompting immediate action from dispatched forest and fire crews.

Concerned citizens in the vicinity have also rallied to support the firefighting efforts near the settlements and along the D-400 highway.

Authorities are currently focused on battling the fire in the forested area, which poses a direct threat to nearby communities. The intervention aims to swiftly control and extinguish the blaze, ensuring the safety of residents and protecting the surrounding environment.

The fire serves as a grim reminder of the heightened risk of wildfires during the summer season, necessitating increased vigilance and effective emergency response measures. Local authorities are working diligently to bring the situation under control and prevent further damage.

The developments are being closely followed.