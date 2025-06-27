Detention warrants have been issued for 16 suspects accused of hacking the email accounts of numerous Australian individuals and companies and transferring part of the illegally obtained funds, worth approximately TL 832 million ($20.87 million) to accounts in Türkiye belonging to Nigerian nationals and certain businesses.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s Bureau of Crimes Related to Money Laundering, was launched based on documents and information provided by the Australian Federal Police through international judicial cooperation under the "Dolos" operation.

Authorities determined that the suspects had accessed the email accounts of companies and individuals, defrauding many Australian citizens and businesses.

One of the primary victims was "Yancoal," a company operating in Australia, whose compromised email accounts led to the unauthorized transfer of TL 832 million to the U.S., the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Türkiye.

The funds were transferred to foreign companies including "Posco N Posco Pty Ltd," "Terra Global Capital," "Dehres Pty Ltd," "Domain Capital Group," and "Icav Pty Ltd." From there, the money was funneled into the accounts of Nigerian nationals living in Türkiye and a company named "AGH Group."

As part of the investigation, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 16 individuals suspected of helping move criminal proceeds abroad. Court orders were also issued to seize the suspects’ bank accounts and assets held with electronic money institutions.

Efforts to apprehend the suspects are currently ongoing.