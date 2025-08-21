A baby gorilla named Zeytin, discovered during inspections inside cargo at Istanbul Airport in the final days of 2024, is now preparing to return to Nigeria after undergoing nearly eight months of care and rehabilitation. Zeytin’s condition continues to be closely monitored.

Providing information about the process, Nature Conservation and National Parks General Director Kadir Çokçetin said: “We have been working on the repatriation process for a long time and handling the necessary correspondence. Since we wanted to ensure that Zeytin would be sent to a rehabilitation center exclusively for gorillas, we showed great care and sensitivity, which made the process take longer."

He added, "Zeytin’s health and safety are our top priorities, and we handled everything meticulously. We have now reached the final stage and plan to send Zeytin off soon.”

On Dec. 22, 2024, teams from the Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence discovered the baby gorilla in a cage-type cargo shipment at Istanbul Airport.

The cargo originated from Nigeria and was destined for Bangkok. Attempts were being made to smuggle the animal abroad illegally. The baby gorilla was taken under protection by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Through an online public poll, the gorilla was given the name Zeytin. Following its discovery, both the Nigerian government, as the last point of departure, and authorities under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which both Türkiye and Nigeria are signatories, became involved.

After the completion of intergovernmental communications and official procedures, Zeytin’s return to Nigeria is expected to take place soon.

Zeytin, the baby gorilla, playfully covers a caretaker’s eyes while interacting at a licensed zoo, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Describing the process since Zeytin’s discovery, Çokçetin said: “As you know, in the last days of 2024, Zeytin was first encountered inside a package at a transfer depot at Istanbul Airport. Since international trade of this species is prohibited, our teams immediately intervened and seized the animal."

He added, "When we first found the gorilla, it was exhausted and had fear-filled eyes. Later, we transferred it to a licensed zoo, where it was cared for in a specially prepared sterile environment."

"Our caretakers worked with great sensitivity to reduce its stress and fear while ensuring proper nutrition. Over time, Zeytin regained confidence and energy. As seen in recent footage, it now beats its chest, plays on a swing, and wrestles with its caretakers," Çokçetin also added. "When we first found it, Zeytin was 62 centimeters (24.4 inches) tall and weighed approximately 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds). Now, it has grown to 80 centimeters and nearly 16 kilograms. Its health is in excellent condition.”

“Under international agreements, if the exporting country requests the return of such animals, they must be sent back. We carefully assessed whether proper health and climate conditions were available and whether other gorillas were present at the destination. Since we insisted on placing Zeytin in a rehabilitation center exclusively for gorillas, the process took longer," said Çokçetin.

Regarding Zeytin's return, he said, "We have now reached the final phase. Together with Turkish Airlines (THY), we are arranging the necessary transportation conditions, and preparations are almost complete. We hope to send Zeytin back to Nigeria very soon.”

Speaking about Zeytin’s emotional recovery, Çokçetin said: “When Zeytin first arrived, he had very low confidence and was frightened, even struggling to eat. Our caretakers spent hours day and night by its side, sometimes eating alongside it to encourage feeding. Over time, a deep emotional bond formed."

"The public also showed great interest. As you are aware, the Ministry organized an online poll to name Zeytin, and there was significant participation. Zeytin enjoys playing, swinging, climbing and wrestling with its caretakers," he added.

"Since Zeytin has become well-known to the public, we informed the Nigerian authorities that Türkiye will continue to monitor its living conditions even after its return. We also plan to share updates with the public periodically," Çokçetin concluded.