More than 20 million students in primary and secondary education institutions affiliated with the Ministry of National Education (MEB) will start the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, after the 16-day semester break.

Students, who had their first break of the academic year, which started in 74,000 schools across Türkiye, on Nov. 13-17, 2023, received their report cards on Jan. 19 and started the long semester break.

The second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year will start on Monday, Feb. 5 and end on Friday, June 14.

The second semester break will take place between April 8-12.

The 2024-2025 academic year will start on Sept. 9.