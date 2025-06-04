Baklava, an indispensable treat during holidays, sees high demand during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. The increased activity in pastry workshops, which started early, is expected to continue until the third day of the holiday.

With the arrival of the holiday, the rising workload in pastry workshops, the orders to be fulfilled and online shopping have energized the sector. Pastry workshops working three times the usual shifts continue to work nonstop to prepare the bayram baklava.

Mehmet Yıldırım, president of the Baklava and Dessert Producers Association (BAKTAD), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are working at full capacity to meet the orders during this holiday, adding that the sector is engaged in intense efforts to manage the high demand.

Yıldırım stated that the holiday workload, which begins two days before the Eid, continues until the third day of the holiday.

"We expect consumption to be three times the normal daily amount during the holiday. This year, including the Eid day, we foresee approximately 1,750 tons of baklava consumed daily during the holiday. Classic varieties remain the most demanded products. Among them, classic pistachio baklava, şöbiyet and midye baklava lead, while cold baklava also gains popularity as the weather warms up," he said.

Yıldırım also mentioned the sector’s export efforts alongside domestic consumption, noting that the industry’s exports, which were TL 500 million ($12.78 million) by the end of 2024, are expected to exceed that by 20% by the end of 2025, with increasing growth in exports.

"The U.S. leads our exports, followed by Canada and Middle Eastern countries. We have also started exporting baklava to Far East countries like Japan, where it was thought that no one liked baklava or desserts. Currently, India shows significant interest. Recently, we held a meeting with businessmen from India regarding baklava, and their interest is serious," he added.

Yıldırım shared that they value the international promotion of baklava and recalled recently holding the 13th Traditional Baklava Festival in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

"This year, we hope to hold this event in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). We recently visited the TRNC and met with President Ersin Tatar and officials. Everyone is excited and eagerly waiting for the festival to be held there. We will announce the dates once finalized. The TRNC will be the new stop for the Baklava Festival," he explained.

Yıldırım also drew attention to the rise of online sales alongside traditional methods, stating that the sector is gradually adapting to the online shopping habit.

Pointing out that online sales are increasing day by day in the domestic market, Yıldırım said, "Online sales now make up about 15% of our total domestic sales."

He also offered the following advice to consumers regarding buying baklava: "Recently, reports emerged about businesses using moldy walnuts. Consumers should avoid choosing cheap products during this period. Those who want to eat quality baklava should not opt for cheap baklava."