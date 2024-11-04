The "Balkan Scholars Gathering," titled "Kendi Gök Kubbemiz," took place at the Balkan Congress Center in Edirne, northeastern Türkiye, supported by the Edirne Governorate and hosted by Trakya University, in partnership with the Edirne Sinan Foundation and the Edirne Platform for Cooperation of Balkan Cities.

The event welcomed chief muftis, muftis and scholars from North Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Sanjak region, Western Thrace, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Montenegro and Crimea.

Professor Süleyman Baki, a faculty member from the University of Tetova in North Macedonia and president of the Ensar Association, emphasized the importance of holding such meaningful gatherings in Edirne, a gateway to the Balkans.

He stated: "The Balkans were a delicate region of the Ottoman Empire and for today's Islamic geography. It is essential to consider the sensitivities of this delicate geography while conducting our work."

Baki also highlighted the valuable services provided by institutions like the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Ferid Piku, president of the Minber Research Center, shared insights from the seven-member delegation from Albania, noting that Türkiye holds significant importance for the Balkans. He remarked: "We expect solutions to our problems from Türkiye after Allah. We hope the foundation's activities continue, strengthening Türkiye and the Balkans."

Üsküp Mufti Kenan Ismaili discussed various topics, including the revival of Islamic civilization, and expressed satisfaction in connecting with former professors from Türkiye during the gathering. He expressed hopes for future collaborations to achieve positive outcomes.

Professor Kazim Hacimeyliç from Sarajevo University emphasized the meeting's role in exchanging ideas among Balkan scholars and presenting a united front to the world. He stated, "Our aim is to adapt Islamic civilization to contemporary understanding and technologies."

Mustafa Güvenç, an advisor from Sarajevo's Religious Affairs Office, highlighted the importance of unity among Muslims in the region, stating that strong collaboration at events like these is crucial for strength.

Abdülvahap Ekinci, vice president of the Islamic Scholars Foundation, remarked on the special status of the Balkans as a region where Turks historically championed rights and justice. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address common issues and explore contributions to the region.

Professor Mustafa Kara noted that the experiences gained from this meeting would be evaluated in the future, ensuring ongoing collaboration among scholars.