The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) has launched the "Tourism Century" project to enhance the diversity of tourism offerings and extend tourism throughout the country year-round. As part of this initiative, TÜRSAB organized a large-scale balloon tour over Salda Lake in Burdur province, southern Türkiye.

A total of 138 participants participated in the event, soaring to an altitude of 1,400 meters in 23 hot air balloons, which created postcard-worthy views of the lake. This time, Salda Lake's breathtaking scenery was captured from above.

The event was attended by several officials, including TÜRSAB President Firuz Bağlıkaya and Nail Olpak, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

In his remarks, Bağlıkaya highlighted that one of the main objectives of the "Tourism Century" project is to attract high-spending tourists to various destinations across Türkiye. He expressed the association's goal to promote value-added tourism products in new locations.

"Salda Lake is a natural wonder in itself. The visual spectacle created by the increasing number of hot air balloons will ensure that Salda Lake's stunning beauty is recognized by a wider audience," Bağlıkaya stated.

He emphasized the importance of travel agencies in tourism, noting that even the most attractive destinations cannot realize their true value without being packaged and presented to the public.

"The commercialization of tourism elements and their accessibility to consumers can only be achieved through travel agencies. We organized this balloon tour to lead efforts in uncovering Burdur's true tourism value so our travel agencies can recognize this product and present it to their guests," he added.

The event concluded with a visit to the ancient cities of Kibyra and Sagalassos following the balloon tour.

Salda Lake, located in Burdur, is often called the "Maldives of Türkiye" due to its stunning turquoise waters and unique white sandy beaches. The lake covers an area of approximately 44 square kilometers and reaches a maximum depth of about 185 meters, making it one of the deepest lakes in Türkiye. Salda is renowned for its high levels of magnesium and calcium, which contribute to its striking color and are believed to have therapeutic properties.

The lake is surrounded by volcanic mountains and rich biodiversity, including various endemic plant species. Salda Lake's ecosystem is also home to many bird species, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. The surrounding area features hiking trails and opportunities for outdoor activities, attracting visitors looking for both relaxation and adventure.

In recent years, Salda Lake has gained attention as a tourist destination, leading to concerns about environmental degradation due to increased visitation and development projects. The Turkish government has recognized the importance of preserving this natural wonder, declaring the area a protected site in 2020 to safeguard its unique ecological and geological characteristics.