Lake Salda in Türkiye's southwestern Burdur province has been included in UNESCO's prestigious top 100 geological heritage site list. The addition was announced at the 37th World Geological Congress in Busan, South Korea.

The list is part of a project initiated by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and supported by the U.N. body.

Nizamettin Kazancı, vice president of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, confirmed the news and expressed pride in the inclusion of the lake.

"We submitted Lake Salda and the Nemrut Caldera within the quota given to countries for nominations. In the announced list, we only saw Lake Salda; Nemrut did not make it. Whether or not our natural sites make it to the list, their scientific importance will not diminish," he said.

Kazancı highlighted the significance of Lake Salda, describing it as one of the world's most important geological heritage sites.

"Being on the list means better protection for Salda. We need to protect Lake Salda much better," he said, adding that various public institutions are working together to ensure the lake's preservation amid growing tourism interest.

Kazancı also urged visitors to respect sensitive areas of the lake and contribute to its ongoing protection efforts.

The lake is also known for its rich ecological diversity. It hosts a variety of endemic plant and animal species adapted to its unique conditions. The surrounding area is home to diverse wildlife, including numerous bird species. The fragile ecosystem of Salda Lake requires careful management to ensure the protection of its biodiversity.

The lake area covers 4,370 hectares, and its depth reaches 196 meters, making it one of the deeper lakes in the country, if not the deepest. The lake sedimentary records show high-resolution climate changes that are related to solar variability during the last millennium.