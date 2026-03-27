Bangladesh Consulate General in Istanbul observed the Independence and National Day on 26 March, Thursday, with the participation of their Minister for Information and broadcasting, Mr. Zahir Uddin Swapon, who is currently visiting Istanbul to attend the STRATCOM SUMMIT.

On this occasion, a large number of Bangladesh community members in Istanbul gathered at the Consulate auditorium, where the Bangladesh Ambassador to Türkiye, Mr. Amanul Haq, also joined. While addressing the gathering, the Information Minister highlighted the importance of inclusivity in society and respect for different views for ensuring the peace and prosperity of a nation.

He urged the diaspora community to come forward to invest in Bangladesh in the area of education as well as in the economic sectors. Terming the diaspora community as informal ambassadors abroad, the minister urged them to work for enhancing the positive image of Bangladesh in Türkiye.

The minister assured the expatriate community that the new government will work for building a people-centric governance. In this context, he stated that Bangladesh has a lot to learn from Türkiye.

Ambassador in his address highlighted diverse aspects of the Bangladesh-Türkiye relationship and expressed the hope that the relationship would be further deepened and multi-dimensional in the coming days during the tenure of the new government that was formed in Bangladesh last month with a landslide popular mandate.

The Consul General Mr. Mizanur Rahman, in his speech, emphasized emancipation from hunger, poverty, illiteracy, and all kinds of social discrimination an unjust to make independence meaningful and sustainable. Several community members, including university professors and media personalities, also spoke on the occasion and reiterated their commitment to work for the development of the motherland from the foreign land in their own capacity.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for achieving independence, as well as for the continued peace and prosperity of the country.