The rural Barbaros neighborhood of Urla, in Izmir, western Türkiye, is emerging as a year-round cultural tourism destination following its inclusion on the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s Best Tourism Villages list, a designation that has accelerated international visibility and visitor interest.

Barbaros, known for its deep-rooted cultural heritage, traditional agricultural practices and strong community-led arts scene, has drawn sustained attention through the annual Oyuk Festival, which features hundreds of handcrafted scarecrows displayed throughout the village.

Since the festival’s launch in 2016, visitor numbers have increased steadily, transforming the village into a recognizable rural tourism brand while preserving its local identity.

Local representatives say the festival marked a strategic turning point after years of relative stagnation. Built entirely on collective labor, the initiative was designed to revitalize agriculture, diversify household incomes and reverse rural outmigration.

Each year, residents renew the scarecrows through workshops, reinforcing community ownership and continuity. The approach has positioned Barbaros as an example of grassroots-driven, sustainable tourism development.

The village’s international recognition followed multiple applications, culminating in its official designation as a Best Tourism Village in October 2025. Since then, interest from both domestic and international visitors has increased, driven by social media exposure and word-of-mouth.

Officials note that the listing has shifted Barbaros from a locally known settlement to a destination with growing global awareness.

Beyond festivals, the village’s tourism appeal is anchored in its everyday cultural life. Women-led businesses, handicrafts workshops and small-scale food enterprises form the backbone of the local economy, while year-round activities such as open-air cinema events, music and rhythm workshops contribute to a diversified visitor experience.

Seasonal peaks are observed in spring and autumn, though the village continues to attract visitors throughout the year.

Local tradespeople report tangible economic spillovers, citing increased demand for food services and local products since the village’s pivot toward tourism. While the full economic impact is expected to become clearer in the coming seasons, early indicators point to stronger commercial activity and higher visitor circulation.