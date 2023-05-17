A bear cub found by citizens in the Yaglidere district of Türkiye's northeastern Giresun was taken under protection by municipality authorities on Tuesday.

Citizens, who saw the cub wandering around the Akdari neighborhood, informed officials from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate (DKMP).

Health checks were carried out by veterinarian teams at the Giresun Municipality Animal Shelter, where the authorities lodged the bear cub.

Later, the cub will be sent to Ovakorusu Celal Acar Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Bursa's Karacabey district.

DKMP officials encourage residents to stay vigilant when it comes to bears, reduce attractants on their property and report bear sightings to the agency. They noted that spring season is the time for bears to wake up fromhibernation and feed their cubs.