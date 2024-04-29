In the Turkish city of Tokat, a cat beauty contest was held in celebration of World Veterinary Day.

Twenty-eight cats participated in the competition held in the "fancy" and "well-groomed" categories at the Tokat Veterinary Chamber's garden.

The judges evaluated the cats based on their eyes, ears, paws and overall appearance.

Feyza Gökçe's cat "Şila" won first place in the well-groomed category, while Songül Elce's cat "Salen" took first place in the fancy category.

Medals were awarded to the winning cats in the competition.

Seyit Sami Karyağdı, the president of the Tokat Veterinary Chamber, thanked all participants in his speech.

Feyza Gökçe, whose cat won first place in the well-groomed category, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she participated in the contest with her cat "Şila" to create a lasting memory.

Gökçe said: "Şila is my heart's champion. I've been raising cats at home for six years. I have other animals too. My cat is a mix of Persian and blue point, turning 3 soon. She got a bit stressed and acted nervously. My cat loves to sleep; she's quite sleepy."