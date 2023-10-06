A Belgian tourist couple, Kim and Warre Mergits, who were detained in Türkiye's tourist hub Antalya for attempting to smuggle three ancient historical stones believed to belong to the Roman era, have been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison and issued an administrative fine.

The couple, who were on vacation in Türkiye, were taken into custody at Antalya Airport on Sept. 16 after authorities found three stones wrapped in bags in their luggage. Initially, the couple was released under judicial control but banned from leaving the country.

Upon examination by the Antalya Museum Directorate, it was determined that the stones had historical significance and dated back to the Roman period.

The Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office subsequently filed charges against Kim Mergits under the charge of "violating the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets."

The indictment, accepted by the Antalya High Criminal Court, included a report from the Antalya Museum Directorate detailing the stones.

The indictment described one of the stones as a "decorated marble piece" with "stylized rosette motifs resembling a cross in the center."

These motifs were noted to be used as ornamental elements on ancient building components in the religious architecture of the Eastern Roman period.

Regarding the other two stones, the indictment said: "Considering that one side of the two marble pieces is polished and on the other side there is mortar residue used to connect it to the floor, it is possible to state that the two marble pieces are marble floor covering pieces used on the floors of ancient buildings from the Roman or Eastern Roman period."

The stones were determined to fall under the purview of Law No. 2863, which regulates the protection of cultural and natural assets.

The indictment argued that Kim Mergits had committed the crime of attempting to export pieces of works prohibited from being taken abroad.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the judge in the coming days for the follow-up hearings.