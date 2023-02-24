Famous supermodel and activist Bella Hadid helped carry humanitarian aid supplies for Turkish earthquake survivors on Friday as she visited the Turkish House (Türkevi) Center in New York City.

After arriving at the Turkish House in lower Manhattan, Hadid met with Reyhan Özgür, Türkiye's consul general in New York, and told volunteers at the site, "We're so happy to help you in any way you need."

Supermodel Bella Hadid shakes hands with Consul General Reyhan Özgür in New York, U.S., Feb. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We stick together always," she said, adding she will return on additional visits.

Özgür presented Hadid with Turkish delight from Izmir and invited her to visit Türkiye.

Stating that Türkiye is one of her favorite countries, Hadid also took photos with volunteers who have been facilitating aid efforts at the center since the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Carrying the boxes with her friend and hairdresser Mustafa Yanaz, Hadid hugged one of the volunteers, Asya Çetin, thanked her, and said she was ready to provide any necessary assistance.

Supermodel Bella Hadid smiles as she carries a box filled with humanitarian aid supplies for Turkish earthquake survivors in New York, U.S., Feb. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

"My heart is so heavy for these incredible countries & people, I am finding more I can do in the near future," Hadid, 26, who is the sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, said on her social media last week.