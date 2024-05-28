The floating islands in Turna Lake, near the Solhan district of Bingöl, eastern Türkiye offer visitors a peculiar sight as they change location according to the wind's direction.

Situated in the Aksakal hamlet of Hazarşah village, affiliated with Solhan district, the floating islands in Turna Lake are among the region's most important tourist attractions.

Visited by local and foreign tourists throughout the year, the islands adorned with trees captivate visitors with their greenery in spring, with their movement captured with drones using time-lapse photography.

The floating islands, protected as a "Floating Islands Nature Monument" by the Directorate General of Nature Conservation and National Parks, offer visitors the opportunity to spend time in nature.

As a result of the efforts by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, tour companies have started to visit the region more frequently.

According to records kept by the Bingöl Branch Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the floating islands have hosted approximately 8,500 visitors since the beginning of this year.

To improve the view of the islands, the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks built a terrace at a prominent point, and picnic areas were arranged for visitors to spend time with their families.

Selahattin Yazar, the director of the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Bingöl has a unique richness in terms of natural beauty in Türkiye.

Yazar explained that Bingöl's nature displays unique beauty every season and stated that the floating islands are at the forefront of the city's tourism.

Visitor testimonials praise Bingöl's unique natural beauty, likening it to destinations like the Black Sea, Bingöl, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Explaining that winter, nature and thermal tourism exist in the city, Yazar said: "It would really be a loss to pass without seeing the floating islands when you come to Bingöl. The lake formed under natural conditions has become a beauty with three islands. It is one of the rare natural beauties seen in nature. Unlike similar ones found all over the world, these islands have trees on them. It has such beauty. People are curious about it and come here. This interest is increasing year by year."

Stating that they carry out various activities to promote the region through social media with the support of the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Yazar said that there are many agencies bringing visitors to Bingöl.

Stating that they continue their efforts to attract more visitors, Yazar continued: "We are in constant communication with TÜRSAB (the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies). According to our recommendations, agencies organize their programs and tours. As a result of our joint efforts, tours to the region are more efficient. Now we have a very nice peaceful atmosphere in our region. We have routes determined for nature walks in our province. We have started to attract an increasing number of tourists to these routes. Visitors who come here leave our city with great peace and happiness after exploring this natural environment."

Bingöl's unique beauty

Visitor Mehmet Hanifi Başım expressed that Bingöl's nature is truly beautiful, stating that they came from Diyarbakır with a caravan and didn't experience any difficulties.

Başım said: "I think it's a beautiful route for an Eastern tour. The beauty of Bingöl is unique; it doesn't fall short of the Black Sea. It's the perfect season right now. We are very satisfied."

Dilan Topkan Başım, who came to the region with her husband and child in a caravan, mentioned that the movement of the islands is very interesting and they really liked the floating islands.

Ayşe Aydın, who came from Istanbul and originally from Trabzon, said the region is magnificent.

Mesut Çakır, who came from Muş, explained that he visited the floating islands for the first time, saying: "I knew about the floating islands but hadn't had the chance to see them up close. I liked them very much. I want everyone to come and see them."