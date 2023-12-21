The "bionic clothing" treatment, following clinical trials at Hacettepe University Faculty of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, has demonstrated significant success in aiding patients suffering from chronic waist and neck disorders, as well as those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), showing remarkable improvements over six months.

With the implementation of this pioneering technology at Hacettepe University Faculty of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, the treatment method utilizing "bionic clothing" commenced last July. This innovative approach involves applying current through electrodes embedded in clothing worn by patients experiencing chronic waist and neck disorders and MS-related symptoms. Preliminary results have showcased a remarkable 70%-80% enhancement in 45 patients undergoing the treatment, with the added benefit of diminished complaints related to fatigue, exhaustion and sleep issues.

Professor Özlem Ülger, dean of Hacettepe University Faculty of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, elaborated on the treatment, detailing the placement of 58 electrodes on specialized clothing that directly interact with various muscle groups. "The outfit resembles a jacket and tights, embedded with these electrodes precisely positioned on the muscles, allowing us to administer current to the patient using specialized software," Ülger explained.

Ülger emphasized that all patients receiving this treatment experienced back and neck problems significantly impacting their daily lives and overall quality of life.

"Their ability to perform daily tasks was hindered due to pain, limiting their movements. Many also suffered from fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep disturbances, all of which were notably alleviated through this treatment," she noted.

Yasemin Özel Aslıyüce, detailing the "bionic suit" treatment method, mentioned the initial assessment of patient pain intensity, inputted into the device to determine an algorithm-based current tailored for each individual. The treatment spans approximately one hour, allowing patients the flexibility to exercise, move or rest during the session. However, caution is advised against activities that may exacerbate waist and neck problems.

Nebahat Özdemir, 58, a fibromyalgia patient who underwent the treatment, reported a substantial reduction in pain from her neck to her toes following the sessions. She expressed feeling significantly better and more relaxed, attesting to the effectiveness of the innovative "bionic clothing" therapy.