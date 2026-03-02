Tuzla Palas Lake, a strictly protected sensitive area in the Sarıoğlan district of Kayseri, central Türkiye, has expanded to 30 square kilometers (11.58 square miles) following heavy winter snow and recent rainfall, restoring its size for the first time in 41 years.

The lake’s water basin was last measured at 30 square kilometers in 1985. Over the following decades, its surface steadily shrank, dropping to 20 square kilometers last year due to decreased precipitation. This year’s intense snowfalls and rains replenished the lake, bringing its area back to historic levels.

The rise in water levels has delighted residents of the nearby Palas neighborhood, who view the lake as a vital part of their cultural and natural heritage.

“Tuzla Palas Lake is more than just a water reservoir for us,” said Murat Özdemir, president of the Palas Social, Cultural and Solidarity Association. “This place is our childhood, our culture, and our history. We hope to see the scenery we last witnessed as children come alive again this year.”

Özdemir explained that a section of the basin, locally called “Berdilik,” was filled with water when they were young, allowing residents to hear birds more clearly. Over the years, the area dried out, and stabilized roads were built in places that had not been submerged for about 35 years. With recent rainfall, those areas are now again underwater.

Known for its biological richness, Tuzla Palas Lake provides habitat for hundreds of bird species along a major migration route. Experts have identified 213 species in the area, including flamingos, geese, cranes, sandpipers, and ruffs, which benefit from the expanded water surface for feeding, resting, and breeding.

The expansion of the lake is expected to attract even more birds this year, further supporting local biodiversity and enhancing the region’s ecological significance.