The 2025 Mid-Winter Waterfowl Counts (KOSKS) were conducted in Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, where an increase in bird numbers was observed. Birdwatcher Cenk Polat explained, "Looking at the data from the last five years, we have observed an increase in bird numbers in Çanakkale in the past two years. One of the main reasons for this is that, due to heavy snow, cold weather and freezing events in Europe, more birds are migrating south," he said.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, under the relevant laws and regulations, conducted KOSKS in areas important for waterfowl inventories. Wildlife photographer and birdwatcher Cenk Polat, highlighting the impact of climate change, emphasized that birds are migrating south, leading to an increase in bird numbers in Çanakkale.

He also pointed out that KOSKS is carried out by all countries in the Northern Hemisphere at the same time, adding: "The purpose of this is to determine the number of birds, assess their condition and detect any decrease or increase. Looking at the data from the past five years, we have observed an increase in bird numbers in Çanakkale in the last two years. One of the main reasons for this is that, due to the heavy snow, cold weather and freezing events in Europe, more birds are migrating south."

Polat drew attention to the significance of the Kavak Delta in Çanakkale, saying, "This year, we reached the highest bird numbers in the Kavak Delta. We had the opportunity to observe flamingos, pelicans and waterfowl. We also had the chance to observe endangered bird species. We conducted this work in all the wetlands of Çanakkale, including the Kavak Delta, Çardak Lagoon, Umurbey Delta and Kumkale Delta. The bird numbers turned out very well. The main reasons for this are the severe winter conditions in Europe and the migration of birds here," he said.

Polat also added: "Every year, we are breaking temperature records. The temperatures are rising every year. When we look at 2023 and 2024, we see that the temperatures have reached the highest levels. This leads to major changes in bird numbers and populations. This situation is actually seasonal, depending on the temperatures of that period."

"For example, after one or two weeks, with warmer weather, the birds can migrate back north to Europe. Climate change has a significant impact on birds as well. Waterfowl, especially ducks, are facing a decline in numbers. For example, the numbers of the mallard species were very high 20 years ago, but now they have decreased by 80%. It is important to regulate hunting more effectively here. All ducks are facing this issue. We encountered many species that are under threat of extinction during the counts," he said.