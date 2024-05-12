As Türkiye commemorates Mother's Day, the occasion is imbued with both celebration and sorrow, juxtaposed against the resumption of conflict in Gaza. While families across the nation honor the invaluable role of mothers, the renewed violence in Gaza casts a shadow over the festivities, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggles faced by mothers and families in conflict zones.

On Saturday, first lady Emine Erdoğan convened with mothers representing various cities of Türkiye at an event held in the State Guest House within the Presidential Complex to mark Mother’s Day.

Addressing the gathering, Erdoğan reflected on the profound essence of motherhood within their civilization, which has extended its embrace to humanity for centuries, irrespective of language, faith, or ethnicity. She remarked, "I believe that the fabric of humanity is woven on the loom of motherhood, where the dignified stance of Palestinian mothers defending their children against oppression stands as the most tangible example of resilience and peace."

"I empathize with the anguish of Palestine’s resilient women, whose hearts ache with a mother’s fire and I wish for a world where wars and injustices yield to the expansive mercy of a mother's heart," she said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also marked Mother's Day through a social media post, emphasizing a mother's unparalleled compassion for her child. He stated, "There are few human emotions that can be compared to a mother's mercy toward her child. Today is a meaningful opportunity not only to express gratitude to our mothers but also to remember their profound impact on our lives."

Extending his greetings to all mothers on Mother's Day, the president expressed his remembrance and gratitude for all mothers who have departed this world. He emphasized, "Mothers, as embodiments of beautiful qualities such as love, compassion and sacrifice, are the most precious treasures of our lives. We must cherish this invaluable treasure, particularly the esteemed mothers of our martyrs, and demonstrate our appreciation for our mothers at every opportunity."

Erdoğan concluded his message by underlining the responsibility bestowed upon believers who regard heaven at the feet of mothers and emphasized the significance of their blessings as a vital source of strength in fulfilling duties and responsibilities.

Nationwide rallies

Mothers took to the streets across 81 provinces in Türkiye on Friday to condemn Israel’s war on Gaza, now in its eighth month.

Protestors waving Palestinian and Turkish flags carried banners and placards that read “Mom-killer Israel,” “Israel, end your massacre,” “One heart for Palestine” and “Mothers won’t be silent” at simultaneous rallies.

“While we write the names of our children on their textbooks so they don’t get mixed up, Gazan mothers write the names of their children on their bodies so they can be identified if killed,” lamented Ayşe Keşir, the head of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Women's Branch, which organized the nationwide protest.

Nearly 63 women, including 37 mothers, are killed in Gaza every day, Keşir said as she spoke at a demonstration in the capital Ankara.

More than 2,000 women are missing in Gaza and over 60,000 pregnant women are at risk since the health care system has collapsed, Keşir pointed out.

“(Some) 180 mothers give birth risking death in Gaza every day,” she said, stressing that no attack targeting civilians can be justified.

The new round of hostilities began with Hamas's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured 78,500, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the U.N.

U.N. humanitarian office in occupied Palestinian territories said the agency lost the main entry point for all humanitarian aid after Israel seized and closed the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, the only border point not controlled by Israel. The move also blocks the regular evacuation of the wounded and sick for treatment.

The U.N. chief has since warned of “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” of Israel’s military campaign in Rafah.

Hamas said Monday it had accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar.

But Israel said the offer accepted by Hamas did not meet its key demands and decided to push ahead with an operation in Rafah to apply "military pressure on Hamas with the goal of making progress on freeing the hostages and the other war aims."

Keşir hailed Hamas’ acceptance of a cease-fire as “a sign of hope” but lamented continued attacks on Rafah and the rest of Gaza.

“As mothers, we once again call on Israel. We expect them to take a step for a cease-fire,” she said.

“Palestinian mothers who stand firm for their country, for their children despite every loss, every pain and cruelty will win no matter what,” Keşir added.

The simultaneous protests will continue in the coming days across 81 provinces of Türkiye, according to Keşir.

“We will not stop until Mother’s Day for Palestinian mothers. We are urging all women and mothers to join us,” she said.