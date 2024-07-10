The 'Blue Breath Project,' initiated to reduce and prevent marine pollution in the Sea of Marmara, significantly contributes to the collection of marine debris, especially plastics and the protection of the marine ecosystem.

Led by Garanti BBVA in collaboration with the DenizTemiz Association/TURMEPA, the project collected approximately 230 tons of solid and liquid waste from September 2021 to June 2024, an amount equivalent to the daily production of about 200,000 people.

The effort spans the Sea of Marmara, Adrasan and Lake Van, employing two solid waste collection boats in the Sea of Marmara, one solid and liquid waste collection boat in Van and one liquid waste collection boat in Göcek, all working to recycle appropriate waste.

The project's educational component raises awareness among middle school students and teachers about the importance of the seas, the protection of the marine ecosystem and individual responsibilities for sustainable water resources.

Over three years, the Blue Breath Education Bus and online education reached approximately 80,000 students in 8 provinces.

Starting in 2024, the project expanded its focus beyond marine cleaning efforts, initiating long-term scientific conservation and monitoring studies to protect marine biodiversity and rehabilitate the marine ecosystem.

Garanti BBVA General Manager Recep Baştuğ provided information about the Blue Breath Project, stating: "The main threats to our seas are marine pollution and rising water temperatures. With the Blue Breath Project, which we launched with TURMEPA three years ago, we collect marine debris that blocks sunlight from reaching marine life that provides every second breath we take. We remove this waste from the seas before it turns into microplastics, protecting the health of the marine ecosystem. Additionally, we contribute to recycling marine debris, primarily plastics, collected in the Sea of Marmara, Adrasan and Lake Van. Rising temperatures threaten marine life and biodiversity."

He added: "We have extended our project beyond cleaning efforts to initiate long-term scientific conservation and monitoring studies to protect marine biodiversity and rehabilitate the marine ecosystem. In Saros and Göcek, we will conduct studies to identify, protect and plant marine grasses and corals. Particularly in Saros, these efforts will help prevent the effects of mucilage from spreading outside the Marmara region, strengthen the protective ring around the Marmara and support feeding Marmara. We believe Blue Breath has raised awareness for our seas, and we invite everyone to be part of the conservation efforts."

TURMEPA Chairman of the Board Şadan Kaptanoğlu said:

"The Blue Breath journey, which we started three years ago in the Sea of Marmara under the coordination of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, first extended to Adrasan, then to Lake Van in its second year and this year to the Gulf of Saros and Göcek. With our zero-waste blue goal in Marmara and our waste collection and educational efforts, we aim to spread the achievements to the most sensitive regions in need of protection in our country."

He continued: " Since our establishment, our focus has been on the Gulf of Saros and Göcek. This time, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, we are implementing a permanent solution model in collaboration with Garanti BBVA. In these two regions, along with protecting, monitoring and planting marine grasses and corals, we will contribute significantly to the conservation efforts conducted by our state and local governments for many years. With Blue Breath, while preventing marine pollution, we aim to make these climate-sensitive regions more resilient. We see the cleaning, conservation and awareness efforts we continue in our three seas with Blue Breath as our responsibility to our world. We thank Garanti BBVA for sharing this responsibility and giving us breath for our future."