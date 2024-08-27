Bodrum, located in southwestern Türkiye’s Muğla province, is attracting diving enthusiasts with its wide variety of underwater wonders. Known for its natural beauty, historical sites and cultural heritage, the district also offers a variety of diving spots that draw interest from both local and international visitors.

Divers can explore different sites to experience the deep blue waters, with some opting for dives in the bays and others reaching nearby reefs by boat. In the bays, where the green landscape meets the blue sea, both experienced divers and beginners encounter marine life, providing them with a memorable underwater experience.

Tolga Dokumacı, a diving instructor, noted that Bodrum is home to some of Türkiye's most active diving locations. "The underwater environment here is diverse and appealing. Diving activity continues year-round, attracting both local and foreign divers interested in exploring Bodrum’s marine life," Dokumacı said.

First-time diver Melih Sarıgül mentioned descending to a depth of 30 meters, noting the clear visibility and abundance of marine life.

Local resident Yaşar Üçoğlu, who recently completed his first dive, shared that he descended to about 4-5 meters (around 13-16 feet) and enjoyed the experience of observing fish in their natural habitat.