Families of victims of the Bolu Kartalkaya hotel fire are set to gather on April 13 in front of the hotel in a solemn demonstration to remember those lost and demand accountability. The protest, organized by relatives and civil society groups, comes amid growing frustration over a protracted judicial process that many say has yet to deliver justice.

Latest developments indicate that investigations into the tragic blaze, which claimed numerous lives last year, have been ongoing with several charges brought against hotel management and local officials. However, families argue that delays in the judicial process have compounded their grief and hindered efforts to secure compensation and systemic reform.

“They were on the ninth floor and couldn't make it out alive. However, the operations manager of Grand Kartal Hotel, Emir Aras, and his family were also on that same floor – and they survived,” said Pelin Türkmen, who lost her father and two siblings in the fire.

“My father's last phone call was at 3:35 a.m., and it was with Aras. My family had been going to that hotel for 15 years. Supposedly, they were on friendly terms with Aras, the manager. But instead of Emir calling my father to warn him, it was my father who called Emir. By that time, Aras was already outside the building, and the hotel had been burning for about an hour. All he said was ‘Get out’. That was it. 27 seconds,” explained Türkmen.

Legal experts note that the case, which involves issues of fire safety regulations, negligence and possible corruption, reflects wider challenges in the judicial system. Critics have raised concerns about the pace of investigations and the need for stronger oversight in the enforcement of safety standards.

Saying that the judicial process initially faced delays, Türkmen said that the expert report had been submitted. “Whether justice will be served remains to be seen at the end of the trial process. For now, the investigation is proceeding under the charge of conscious negligence, which, more simply put, means ‘negligence.’ She said that based on evidence and witness statements, it’s clear that the hotel owners and managers prioritized saving themselves and their families, and even focused on protecting their property, while knowingly allowing this tragedy to unfold.

“That’s why we believe the perpetrators should be tried under the charge of probable intent and receive the heaviest possible penalties.”

She welcomed that the report identifies the provincial administration, the municipality and the ministry as responsible parties. “This shows a degree of thoroughness. However, more attention needs to be directed toward the responsibility of the hotel’s board of directors – especially the actions of the hotel owners during the incident, which directly contributed to the loss of lives, including their failure to warn guests during the critical window – the so-called ‘golden hour’ when timely action could have saved lives.”

Globally, similar incidents have sparked significant public outcry. In 2017, after the Grenfell Tower fire in London, survivors and families of victims mobilized for an independent inquiry, which eventually led to changes in fire safety laws and building regulations. In the United States, the 2018 deadliest school fire in California also prompted calls for stricter safety standards and swifter legal action against responsible parties.

Observers suggest that the Bolu Kartalkaya case could serve as a benchmark for reform if the judicial process results in tangible changes in safety regulations and accountability mechanisms.

Türkmen indicated that regular and independent inspections of hotels and other accommodation facilities must be mandatory, not just on paper, but in practice. Fire drills should be conducted regularly, and emergency systems like alarms and extinguishers must be functional and up to date.

“There also needs to be real accountability: If managers or owners fail to meet safety standards, they should face serious legal consequences.”

As the gathering on April 13 approaches, organizers urge media coverage and government transparency, insisting that the legacy of the victims demands a full and expedited inquiry. The protest is expected to be peaceful, with demonstrators carrying photographs, candles and placards calling for justice and reforms in fire safety practices.

“First of all, the families of the victims should not be left to fight this battle alone. They need emotional and legal assistance. Authorities must stand by them, and society should show continued solidarity – not just in the immediate aftermath,” Türkmen said.

Calling on authorities, Türkmen said further: “Don’t let this turn into a forgotten case. Don’t settle for minimum responsibility. Every moment of inaction that night cost lives. We don't want promises after tragedies – we want strict enforcement before they happen. We want the hotel owners to be prosecuted for probable intent and to receive the highest possible sentences – so that they can never cause this kind of pain to anyone ever again.”

The coming weeks will be closely watched by both national and international human rights observers, as well as by those who hope to see the judicial process finally address long-standing concerns over accountability and public safety.