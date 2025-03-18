A fight broke out among Somali soldiers training in Türkiye following a football match, leaving 24 soldiers injured, local authorities said Monday.

The Isparta Governor’s Office said the altercation took place at the Gen. Ihsan Alper Barracks, where Somali troops undergo military training.

"According to initial reports, 24 Somali soldiers were injured. All have been taken to hospitals in the city, and except for one, their condition is stable," the governor’s office said in a statement. "There are no ongoing security concerns at the barracks and administrative and legal investigations are being carried out by the relevant authorities."

Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin visited the injured soldiers at Süleyman Demirel University Training and Research Hospital. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that Somali soldiers are among those receiving training at Isparta’s Infantry Commando Training Brigade.

"A fight broke out following a football match between Somali soldiers," Erin said. "Our troops intervened quickly to contain the situation. Some of those involved, including Somali nationals and our soldiers, sustained minor injuries that required medical attention."

Erin said security forces were dispatched immediately, and medical teams transported the injured to Isparta City Hospital and Süleyman Demirel University Hospital.

"Most of the injured were treated on an outpatient basis and discharged," Erin said. "Two Somali soldiers remain in critical condition, and they are receiving necessary medical care. We hope they recover soon."

Türkiye, a NATO member, maintains close ties with Somalia, serving as the country’s primary economic partner, particularly in construction, education and health sectors, as well as in military cooperation.

Türkiye also operates its largest overseas military base and training facility in Somalia, where it has reportedly trained more than 5,000 Somali security personnel. Additionally, Somali soldiers receive military training in Türkiye.