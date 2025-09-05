British traveler Karl Bushby, who has been walking around the world step by step, has completed the Türkiye leg of his journey, which he began 26 years ago in Chile.

The 56-year-old adventurer entered Türkiye through Georgia in February and continued his long walk.

Upon reaching Edirne, Bushby successfully completed his journey across Türkiye.

Bushby stated that the final stage of his journey would be Europe.

Emphasizing his aim to explore the world in every detail, Bushby explained that the upcoming route of his journey includes Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany, France, and finally, the U.K.

The British traveler said he plans to continue his journey for about six more months.

Sharing his thoughts about Türkiye, Bushby said, "Türkiye was amazing, a magnificent country, and the people are wonderful. You’ll find some of the best people you could ever meet here. I made many friends in Türkiye. The weather is great, and it’s truly a beautiful country. You have an incredible coastline, and then you move into the mountains. It was very challenging. I lost a lot of weight in those mountains."

"Türkiye is famous for being one of the most hospitable countries in the world. I had heard that from many people. While traveling this way, I met several other travelers who kept telling me, ‘Türkiye will be amazing.’ And they were right. Yes, they were right. The hospitality is incredible. People stop to talk to you in the street, and that’s not something you see in many parts of the world," he added.

Bushby crossed into Bulgaria via the Kapıkule Border Gate to continue his journey.

Starting from Chile in 1998, Bushby overcame numerous challenges, including crossing the Darien Gap, a dense rainforest region considered nearly impassable, after nearly four years of walking. He then reached the Panama Canal and continued into North America.

Bushby walked through Mexico, the United States, and Canada before reaching Alaska. In 2006, he crossed the frozen Bering Strait on foot and entered Russia.

In Russia, Bushby was detained for entering the country without permission but was released 2 months later and allowed to continue his walk. Although visa issues forced him to leave certain regions by plane several times, he always returned to the exact point where he had stopped to resume his journey.

Continuing through Mongolia and Central Asian countries, Bushby eventually reached the Caspian Sea, which he crossed partly by boat and partly by swimming while taking breaks to rest.

In February, the traveler entered Türkiye, completing another significant leg of his extraordinary journey.