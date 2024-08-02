Underwater archaeologist Hakan Öniz and his team from Akdeniz University continue their excavations of the Kumluca Middle Bronze Age Shipwreck, known as the world’s oldest known shipwreck, off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye. The underwater excavation has been captured by underwater documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan.

The wreck, dated to 3,600 years ago, lies about 50 meters deep in the Mediterranean Sea. Using advanced technology, the team works to bring historical remnants to light, a process that Ceylan has meticulously documented. His footage reveals the team’s careful and methodical excavation efforts, alongside marine life such as bream and lionfish.

Excavation leader Öniz shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project is conducted with the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and in collaboration with Akdeniz University. Öniz explained, “The ship likely sank during a storm while transporting copper ingots from Cyprus to Crete. We are employing the most advanced underwater archaeology technologies in Türkiye, including underwater compressors and work systems, to conduct our excavations at this depth. This is a significant depth, and we ensure all safety measures are in place for a secure underwater archaeological excavation."

"The artifacts we recover here will hopefully be displayed in the underwater archaeology museum currently being built in Kemer.”

Archaeologist Ayşegül Dadagül, part of the excavation team, expressed her excitement about tracing the remnants of history.

“We are working in a place where many underwater archaeologists dream of working. I believe we will uncover findings that will shed light on the past. Being deep underwater and touching history is an amazing experience,” Dadagül said.

Ceylan spoke about the profound experience of touching the fingerprints of history and accompanying the mysterious world below. Ceylan was accompanied by his camera assistant, Mahmut İğde, during the dives.