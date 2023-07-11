As part of efforts to safeguard microbialites, also known as "underwater fairy chimneys," buoys have been placed in Lake Van to protect the unique structures from damage.

Due to a recent drought and excessive evaporation, the water level of Lake Van has receded, causing the emergence of these rare formations along the lake's coastal areas.

Buoys were deployed at two locations in Edremit and one each in Reşadiye and Altınsaç within the scope of the conversation project initiated with the support of Van Metropolitan Municipality and Eastern Anatolia Development Agency (DAKA) to preserve the microbialites from being damaged by boat propellers or friction.

Under the supervision of the Coast Guard Van Lake Group Command and the participation of Van Diving School divers, the municipality provided the installation of buoys.

Serkan Ök and Furkan Aşga, instructors from the Van Diving School, joined forces with the municipality and DAKA to position the buoys while the emergence of the microbialites has been meticulously documented by underwater documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan and his team.

Ceylan emphasized that microbialites, which are mounds of rock or sedimentary deposits composed of carbonate mud formed with the assistance of microbes, represent a vital natural heritage of the world's largest soda lake.

These formations have been thriving underwater for centuries, but due to rising temperatures, global climate change, water depletion and evaporation, they have now surfaced, with fresh water flowing through them.

"This is a tragic example. To protect the natural heritage of Lake Van from damage caused by boat propellers or friction, buoys have been placed near the microbialites," Ceylan explained.

"Those who go diving to explore the microbialites will now have the opportunity to tie their ropes to the buoys without dropping anchor. We had the chance to witness and capture the work done on-site," he said.

A general view of buoys placed in the waters of Lake Van, eastern Türkiye, July 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Lake Van is one of our greatest treasures. We are doing conservation activities to leave it cleaner for future generations," Mehmet Fatih Çelikel, the secretary-general of Van Metropolitan Municipality, said.

Çelikel also mentioned that they had previously cleaned the lake's sediment and said: "At the same time, we are marking the locations of our microbialites, also known as fairy chimneys. This is the first project of its kind in our area. We believe this work is significant in preventing them from being damaged, determining their locations and increasing their visibility. We carried out this project in collaboration with DAKA. We thank everyone who contributed."